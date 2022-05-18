-$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) to announce ($0.67) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.80). Kymera Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.43) to ($1.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.60) to ($1.17). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.66 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 194.23%. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $2,940,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,975,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,725,033.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 24.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,040,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,595,000 after purchasing an additional 591,914 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $3,206,000. Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.0% in the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,496,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $5,942,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 77.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.52. The stock had a trading volume of 842,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,525. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.72. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $69.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.20.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

