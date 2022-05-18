-$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) This Quarter

Posted by on May 18th, 2022

Equities analysts expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMRGet Rating) to announce ($0.67) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.80). Kymera Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.43) to ($1.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.60) to ($1.17). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.66 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 194.23%. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $2,940,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,975,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,725,033.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 24.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,040,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,595,000 after purchasing an additional 591,914 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $3,206,000. Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.0% in the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,496,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $5,942,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 77.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.52. The stock had a trading volume of 842,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,525. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.72. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $69.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.20.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.