$1.10 EPS Expected for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) to report $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $1.96. Oshkosh reported earnings of $2.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $6.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $9.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oshkosh.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lowered Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.29.

NYSE OSK traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.20. The company had a trading volume of 673,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,399. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $85.39 and a fifty-two week high of $133.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,301,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,732 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 58.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,094,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,775,000 after purchasing an additional 770,298 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,742,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 914.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 259,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at about $26,258,000. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oshkosh (OSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.