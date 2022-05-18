$1.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.96 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.95 and the highest is $1.98. Avnet reported earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year earnings of $6.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $6.84. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $7.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avnet.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

AVT stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.01. 28,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,222. Avnet has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $48.75.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

