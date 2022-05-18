$101.13 Million in Sales Expected for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) to post $101.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $103.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $98.56 million. Agree Realty posted sales of $82.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year sales of $415.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $394.65 million to $427.68 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $490.69 million, with estimates ranging from $397.81 million to $518.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.65% and a return on equity of 3.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.03 per share, for a total transaction of $111,988.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,282,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,170,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,517,000 after buying an additional 739,217 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,467,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,667,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,322,000 after buying an additional 615,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,590,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,210,000 after buying an additional 581,884 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ADC stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $68.09. The stock had a trading volume of 15,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,437. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $61.62 and a twelve month high of $75.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.87%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

