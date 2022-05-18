105,038 Shares in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) Acquired by General Atlantic L.P.

General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 105,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,000. General Atlantic L.P. owned about 0.35% of Arco Platform at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARCE. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the third quarter worth $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 9.5% in the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the third quarter valued at about $559,000.

NASDAQ:ARCE traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $15.37. 356,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average is $19.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Arco Platform Limited has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $34.34.

Arco Platform ( NASDAQ:ARCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $82.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Arco Platform in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

