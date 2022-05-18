1,081 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,506,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 547.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $211.61 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $193.17 and a 52-week high of $306.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.67.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

