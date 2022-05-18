$115.40 Million in Sales Expected for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) This Quarter

Analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) to report $115.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $109.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $121.00 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust reported sales of $121.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $424.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $409.00 million to $439.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $483.35 million, with estimates ranging from $453.70 million to $513.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PMT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.96.

PMT traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,180,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,184. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.99. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $14.61 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -257.53%.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $28,042.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan acquired 15,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $235,063.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,800,000 after purchasing an additional 51,965 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 226,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 135,581 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

