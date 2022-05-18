$125.09 Million in Sales Expected for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) will report sales of $125.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $125.53 million and the lowest is $124.64 million. Brandywine Realty Trust reported sales of $120.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $511.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $511.10 million to $511.64 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $537.99 million, with estimates ranging from $537.75 million to $538.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $127.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.45 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $469,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 128,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 36,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,242,000.

NYSE BDN traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $11.29. 22,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,820. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $15.16. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.57, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 1,085.71%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

