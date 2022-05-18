$13.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) will report sales of $13.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $13.55 billion. Tyson Foods posted sales of $12.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year sales of $52.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.85 billion to $52.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $52.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.05 billion to $53.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded down $7.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,024,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,264. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.10. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $69.88 and a 12-month high of $100.72.

In related news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $484,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,936 shares of company stock worth $2,752,206. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

