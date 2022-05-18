$13.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) will report sales of $13.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $13.55 billion. Tyson Foods posted sales of $12.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year sales of $52.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.85 billion to $52.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $52.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.05 billion to $53.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tyson Foods.
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded down $7.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,024,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,264. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.10. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $69.88 and a 12-month high of $100.72.
In related news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $484,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,936 shares of company stock worth $2,752,206. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.
About Tyson Foods (Get Rating)
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tyson Foods (TSN)
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- Target Follows Walmart Lower In A Downward Spiral Of Inflation
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyson Foods (TSN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.