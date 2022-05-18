1,500 Shares in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASTE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASTE shares. StockNews.com cut Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Astec Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of ASTE stock opened at $45.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.85 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.91. Astec Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.31 and a twelve month high of $75.00.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $291.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.56 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

