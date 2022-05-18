16,627 Shares in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,462,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 0.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 4.9% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TFX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $370.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.46.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $292.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.54. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $256.77 and a 12-month high of $428.36.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.89 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

