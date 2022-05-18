177 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Purchased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cintas by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Cintas by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Cintas by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 133,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cintas by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $381.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $461.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.52.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Argus decreased their price target on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.40.

Cintas Profile (Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.