$2.40 EPS Expected for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) to report $2.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for CDW’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.43 and the lowest is $2.36. CDW posted earnings per share of $2.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CDW will report full year earnings of $9.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.55 to $9.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.23 to $10.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 129.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on CDW. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

NASDAQ:CDW traded down $8.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,186. CDW has a 1 year low of $159.91 and a 1 year high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

