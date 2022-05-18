$2.91 EPS Expected for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) will report $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.70. AGCO reported earnings per share of $2.88 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full-year earnings of $12.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.78 to $12.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $14.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.67 to $21.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.48. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AGCO from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AGCO from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

AGCO traded down $3.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.96. The company had a trading volume of 546,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,506. AGCO has a 12-month low of $108.56 and a 12-month high of $150.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.06%.

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $105,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in AGCO by 466.7% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

