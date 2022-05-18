2,066 Shares in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Bought by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,066 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.05. The company had a trading volume of 124,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,828. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $86.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.702 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.81%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$116.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.11.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

