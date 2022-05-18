$212.33 Million in Sales Expected for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) will report sales of $212.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $200.90 million to $216.00 million. Verint Systems posted sales of $201.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year sales of $929.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $874.51 million to $953.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $943.61 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Verint Systems.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $234.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRNT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.80.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.16. 414,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,268. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $41.46 and a fifty-two week high of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -745.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.90.

In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $186,381.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,757.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 8,920 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $460,093.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 90,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,312.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,116 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,750 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Verint Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Verint Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Verint Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

About Verint Systems (Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verint Systems (VRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.