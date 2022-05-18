$213.16 Million in Sales Expected for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) to report $213.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $225.00 million and the lowest is $197.54 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported sales of $92.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 129.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $910.16 million to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.45). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.21) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.36.

In other news, CAO George C. Clark sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $594,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,178,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,391,000 after purchasing an additional 115,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,163,000 after acquiring an additional 21,586 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,049,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,319,000 after acquiring an additional 55,650 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,798,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,657,000 after acquiring an additional 80,272 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,655,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,332,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHVN traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.78. 2,915,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,000. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $69.51 and a twelve month high of $151.51. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.95.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

