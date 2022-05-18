23,364 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Acquired by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,657.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000.

Shares of IUSV stock traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.03. 619,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,990. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $68.90 and a twelve month high of $78.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

