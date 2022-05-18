2,378 Shares in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL) Acquired by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

ONL opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $32.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

