24,485 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Acquired by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up about 1.0% of Eagle Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 774,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,183 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,678,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,458,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,242,000 after acquiring an additional 383,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:VLUE traded down $3.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.67. 12,712,253 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.69 and its 200-day moving average is $105.50. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

