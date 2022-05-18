$25.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) to post sales of $25.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.13 billion and the highest is $26.54 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland reported sales of $22.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full year sales of $93.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $88.02 billion to $101.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $92.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $88.52 billion to $96.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.38.

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded down $4.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,799,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,883,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.75. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.85 and a 200 day moving average of $76.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,667,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

