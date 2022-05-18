26,400 Shares in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 37,026 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harmonic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Harmonic by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Harmonic by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 164,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 61,421 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Harmonic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95. Harmonic Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.76 million, a P/E ratio of 58.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Harmonic had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $147.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

