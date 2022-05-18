273,232 Shares in Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 273,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CZOO. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group during the third quarter worth approximately $267,492,000. Willoughby Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,673,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,867,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,558,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cazoo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,085,000. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cazoo Group stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Cazoo Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $4.67.

Several brokerages have commented on CZOO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cazoo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.60 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.60 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.97.

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

