$290.30 Million in Sales Expected for DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) will announce sales of $290.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for DouYu International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $265.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $340.12 million. DouYu International posted sales of $328.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DouYu International will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $952.61 million to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DouYu International.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. DouYu International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DOYU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DouYu International from $3.60 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DouYu International currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $2.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of DouYu International by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOYU traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.56. 23,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,035. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32. DouYu International has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $8.90.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

