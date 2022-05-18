2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Trading 11.8% Higher

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 11.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $10.97. 233,385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,354,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 2U from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 2U from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 2U in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 2U has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.61.

Get 2U alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $253.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.97 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. 2U’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 2U during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in 2U by 122.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in 2U during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in 2U during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 2U during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000.

About 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.