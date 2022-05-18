$3.72 EPS Expected for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $3.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ArcBest’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.06 and the lowest is $3.08. ArcBest reported earnings per share of $1.97 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 88.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full year earnings of $12.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.45 to $14.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.75 to $14.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ArcBest.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

ARCB has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ArcBest by 12.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,957,000 after buying an additional 63,476 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 33,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 22,559 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $453,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB traded down $9.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.44. 533,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,076. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.34. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $52.86 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.90%.

ArcBest Company Profile (Get Rating)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArcBest (ARCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.