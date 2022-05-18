3,502 Shares in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Purchased by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 46.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 12,032 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth about $2,838,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 5.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the third quarter worth about $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $101,242.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $45,021.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,921.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.57.

Choice Hotels International stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.27. 1,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,851. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.44 and its 200-day moving average is $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.32. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.94 and a 52 week high of $157.46.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $257.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.04 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 119.10%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.97%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

