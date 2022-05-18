3,657 Shares in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Acquired by Members Advisory Group LLC

Members Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. National Grid makes up 0.2% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in National Grid by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NGG shares. Investec downgraded National Grid to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Grid in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut National Grid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $873.00.

NGG traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $76.54. 387,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,444. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $59.53 and a twelve month high of $80.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.44.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

