$4.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) to post sales of $4.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Square’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.83 billion and the lowest is $4.03 billion. Square posted sales of $4.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full-year sales of $18.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.20 billion to $19.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $22.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.11 billion to $25.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Square had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Square from $310.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

NYSE SQ traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.06. 24,582,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,491,953. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Square has a 12 month low of $65.10 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of -547.03 and a beta of 2.37.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $2,488,062.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,047,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,680 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $379,997.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $17,221,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,553 shares of company stock worth $4,947,624 over the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 56.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Square by 41.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Square by 18.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 5.8% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 112.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

