4,967 Shares in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Bought by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYW. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,012,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,285,000 after purchasing an additional 40,984 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $506,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 88.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $225,000.

IYW stock traded down $4.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.52. The stock had a trading volume of 690,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,955. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.67. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.49 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

