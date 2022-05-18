$5.50 Million in Sales Expected for MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) will report sales of $5.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MediWound’s earnings. MediWound reported sales of $6.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MediWound will report full year sales of $19.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.90 million to $20.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $33.89 million, with estimates ranging from $31.90 million to $35.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). MediWound had a negative return on equity of 3,540.43% and a negative net margin of 57.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MediWound in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Aegis dropped their price target on MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MediWound to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MediWound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.15.

Shares of MDWD stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.24. MediWound has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $6.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDWD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MediWound in the first quarter worth $93,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MediWound by 33.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in MediWound in the third quarter worth $48,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in MediWound in the third quarter worth $1,212,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MediWound in the third quarter worth $38,000. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

