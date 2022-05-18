547 Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Acquired by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,234,997,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $314,133,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $167,974,000. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,429,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $77,822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TTE traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.06. 42,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,357,493. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $60.03. The company has a market cap of $143.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.544 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

TTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($58.33) to €58.00 ($60.42) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. HSBC raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.86.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

