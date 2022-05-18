56,633 Shares in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Bought by EAM Global Investors LLC

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 0.07% of Steven Madden as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 2.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 8.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOO shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.22.

NASDAQ SHOO traded down $2.22 on Wednesday, reaching $36.68. The stock had a trading volume of 927,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,941. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $51.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.44. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $557.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

