686 Shares in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Bought by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter worth $3,502,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of argenx by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 363,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,210,000 after purchasing an additional 21,856 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in argenx by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in argenx by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,345,000 after acquiring an additional 65,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its position in argenx by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 997,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,153,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of argenx stock traded down $11.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $304.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,211. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $307.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 1.11. argenx SE has a fifty-two week low of $249.50 and a fifty-two week high of $356.78.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.08) by $0.72. argenx had a negative return on equity of 32.54% and a negative net margin of 147.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. Research analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -19.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on argenx from €350.00 ($364.58) to €370.00 ($385.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, argenx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.94.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

