699 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Acquired by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DE has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.93.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE opened at $384.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $403.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.41. The company has a market capitalization of $117.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $320.50 and a 12-month high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.28%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

