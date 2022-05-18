$75.92 Million in Sales Expected for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) will announce $75.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.89 million and the highest is $77.38 million. Easterly Government Properties reported sales of $68.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full year sales of $308.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $304.32 million to $313.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $338.14 million, with estimates ranging from $330.98 million to $349.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Easterly Government Properties.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $72.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DEA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.88.

NYSE DEA traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $19.45. 842,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,641. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day moving average of $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.60 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 302.87%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 19,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $411,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,594 shares of company stock valued at $919,174 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 152,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 199,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 76,273 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Easterly Government Properties (Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Easterly Government Properties (DEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.