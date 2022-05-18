75,000 Shares in HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Bought by Pentwater Capital Management LP

Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP owned about 2.66% of HireRight at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in HireRight during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at $6,551,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at $26,621,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at $8,000,000.

Shares of NYSE HRT traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.47. The stock had a trading volume of 8,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,427. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.18. HireRight Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $198.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.46 million.

HRT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on HireRight to $18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded HireRight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.88.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

