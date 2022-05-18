$8.12 Billion in Sales Expected for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) This Quarter

Analysts expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $8.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.01 billion. NVIDIA posted sales of $5.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year sales of $34.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.24 billion to $36.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $39.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.25 billion to $41.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.97.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 305.2% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 570.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 292.7% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 49,804 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,318,000 after acquiring an additional 37,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $2.56 on Friday, hitting $179.21. 420,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,324,264. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $521.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.12, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $135.43 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

