83,278 Shares in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Bought by EAM Global Investors LLC

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 83,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 0.24% of Gladstone Land at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAND. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 65.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 545.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. 52.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LAND traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.12. 588,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,618. The company has a market cap of $825.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.61. Gladstone Land Co. has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average of $32.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Gladstone Land ( NASDAQ:LAND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 0.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0454 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -186.21%.

LAND has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Land presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

