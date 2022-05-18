865 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Purchased by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 865 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $298,874,000 after purchasing an additional 74,013 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in FedEx by 240.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 28,391 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.55.

NYSE FDX opened at $221.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.89.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.