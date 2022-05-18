886 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 886 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LifePro Asset Management raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.8% in the third quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 4,388 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,543 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in Oracle by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,526 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in Oracle by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its position in Oracle by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.09.

ORCL stock opened at $71.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.09 and a 200-day moving average of $83.85. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.97 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 49.04%.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.