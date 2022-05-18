908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 908 Devices were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,109,000 after buying an additional 867,014 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,996,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,517,000 after buying an additional 245,516 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 631,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,545,000 after buying an additional 59,902 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 1,486.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 592,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after buying an additional 555,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 397,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,292,000 after buying an additional 141,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other 908 Devices news, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 19,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $399,194.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Kenneweg sold 19,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $398,812.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,557 over the last ninety days. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MASS opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. 908 Devices Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $45.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 17.08, a current ratio of 17.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. 908 Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 908 Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

