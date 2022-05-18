AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Short Interest Update

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXYGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the April 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ELUXY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 190 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from SEK 150 to SEK 200 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 57 to SEK 55 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Shares of ELUXY stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.10. 24,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,585. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.46. AB Electrolux has a 12-month low of $28.68 and a 12-month high of $59.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

