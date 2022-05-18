Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.33 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $10.33 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.14 billion. Abbott Laboratories posted sales of $10.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year sales of $41.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.89 billion to $42.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $40.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.65 billion to $41.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.89.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,918,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,059,489. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total value of $53,867.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,896 shares of company stock valued at $9,299,454 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

