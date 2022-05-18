Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Trading Down 10.7%

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 10.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.69 and last traded at $29.79. Approximately 17,786 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,622,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.36.

ANF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.93.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 182.8% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 109,957 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 71,078 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 629.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 16,864 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,072 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at $2,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

