ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAVMY shares. AlphaValue downgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €15.00 ($15.63) to €14.00 ($14.58) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from €12.30 ($12.81) to €10.00 ($10.42) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €13.60 ($14.17) to €11.20 ($11.67) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from €15.00 ($15.63) to €14.00 ($14.58) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of AAVMY traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.89. The company had a trading volume of 17,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,654. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.96. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $17.52.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

