ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on May 18th, 2022

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMYGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAVMY shares. AlphaValue downgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €15.00 ($15.63) to €14.00 ($14.58) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from €12.30 ($12.81) to €10.00 ($10.42) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €13.60 ($14.17) to €11.20 ($11.67) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from €15.00 ($15.63) to €14.00 ($14.58) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of AAVMY traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.89. The company had a trading volume of 17,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,654. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.96. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $17.52.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY)

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.