Abyss (ABYSS) Trading Down 19.9% Over Last Week

Abyss (ABYSS) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Abyss has a market capitalization of $5.10 million and approximately $189,018.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss coin can currently be purchased for $0.0223 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Abyss has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Abyss Profile

Abyss (ABYSS) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

