Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,559 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Ennis worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ennis by 4.7% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 345,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 15,570 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ennis by 333.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Ennis by 6.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 224,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 13,076 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Ennis by 167.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Ennis by 91.2% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBF stock opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $462.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average is $18.82. Ennis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $21.86.

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.07). Ennis had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

