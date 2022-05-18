Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) by 93.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 218,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,058 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.73% of Lantronix worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LTRX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Lantronix in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Lantronix by 357.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lantronix by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Lantronix in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. 47.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Shares of LTRX opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Lantronix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09.

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 15.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

LTRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantronix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lantronix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.11.

In related news, Director Hoshi Printer sold 12,026 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $82,137.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 6,112 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $40,216.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,412 shares of company stock valued at $157,674 in the last ninety days. 25.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lantronix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.