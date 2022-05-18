Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,220 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Semler Scientific were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMLR. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,612,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at $28,203,000. Aravt Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at $19,637,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at $18,849,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at $4,301,000. 44.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTCMKTS SMLR opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.58. The company has a market capitalization of $207.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Semler Scientific ( OTCMKTS:SMLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.07). Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 29.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SMLR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semler Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Semler Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Semler Scientific from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.75.

In other Semler Scientific news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $145,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

